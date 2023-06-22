2023 NBA Draft scouting report for G League Ignite F Leonard Miller

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at G League Ignite forward Leonard Miller.

Leonard Miller Draft Profile

At 210 pounds with a 6-10 frame, Miller has been one of the fastest-rising players in the G-League. After initially declaring for last year’s draft, Miller opted to withdraw his name and join the G-League Ignite, where he would average 16.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 1.7 APG in 24 games played.

Strengths

Miller has adapted his game to being a forward that attacks the glass with relentless drive, as evidenced by his double-digit average this season. His skillset thrives on the perimeter and his re-worked jump shot has paid dividends after shooting 55.4 percent from the floor with the Ignite.

Weaknesses

Given his position in the frontcourt, he’ll surely need to add some more weight and muscle as he defends opposing players in the paint. While capable of handling the ball on the perimeter, he’ll need to continue improving from his early days of being a wild ball-handling threat.

Player comparison: Al Harrington

Given his knack for being one of the better two-way players to have entered the NBA, Al Harrington is an ample comparison to Miller.