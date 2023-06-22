2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Duke F Dereck Lively

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Duke forward Dereck Lively.

Dereck Lively Draft Profile

At 7-1 and 230 lbs, Lively averaged 5.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 2.4 BPG in 20.6 minutes per game for the Blue Devils last season. The freshman was named to the 2023 All-ACC Tourney team and an ACC All-Freshman and proved to be one of the conference’s premier defensive standouts after being named ACC All-Defense for the 2022-23 season.

Strengths

Lively is one of this year’s game-changers on defense with his ability to alter and block a ton of shots. His quick feet and agility allow him to seamlessly guard in space, and he should only improve to be an even more impactful defender as long as he adds more muscle and weight.

Weaknesses

Given his single-digit scoring average at Duke, it’s no secret that he’s limited on offense as he does most of his damage close to the basket, off of lobs and put-back dunks. He’ll need to expand his repertoire to build sustained success at the next level.

Player comparison: Willey Cauley-Stein, Tyson Chandler

These big men are ample comparisons for the Duke product, although Lively has the potential to expand his scoring range relative to the other two.