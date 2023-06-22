2023 NBA Draft scouting report for NC State G Terquavion Smith

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at NC State guard Terquavion Smith.

Terquavion Smith Draft Profile

A 6-4 guard with a 160 lb frame, Smith averaged 17.9 PPG on 38.0 percent shooting from the field with the Wolfpack last season. In two seasons at North Carolina State, he logged 59 starts while averaging 3.8 RPG and 3.1 APG while shooting 35.2 percent from deep. Smith was named an ACC All-Freshman and was awarded All-ACC honors for the 2022-23 season while making the 2023 All-ACC Tourney team.

Strengths

Smith boasts a nice jump shot and moves particularly well without the ball with a knack for finding his shot in space. Most of his scoring comes from the midrange area, which is a promising strength given the NBA’s shift toward scoring from beyond the arc.

Weaknesses

Given his small frame, he doesn’t excel at driving toward the basket and scoring from inside the paint. Additionally, he doesn’t possess too much power and could get pushed around on the defensive end, with a clear need for adding more weight to his frame.

Player comparison: Bones Hyland

Hyland comes to mind when looking for an NBA comparison, and similar to the current Los Angeles Clippers product they both could stand to improve from increased muscle on their frame.