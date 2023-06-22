2023 NBA Draft scouting report for France F Bilal Coulibaly

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Metropolitans 92 forward Bilal Coulibaly.

Bilal Coulibaly Draft Profile

Coulibaly has length and athleticism to compete at the NBA level. He struggled to produce as a member of Metropolitans 92 in France, though, and that can be a cause of concern for many NBA talent evaluators. he averaged five points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks in 18.1 minutes. He has a solid wingspan for a player with a 6-foot-7 frame.

Strengths

Coulibaly stands at an impressive height of 6-foot-3, giving him a significant advantage in one-on-one scenarios and defensive situations. He has a well-built physique, combining strength and athleticism, which allows him to hold his ground against opponents and recover quickly.

Weaknesses

There are instances where Coulibaly could improve his decision-making under pressure. Enhancing his ability to quickly assess options and choose the most effective course of action would make him an even more reliable and efficient player.

Overall, Coulibaly is a promising talent with a well-rounded skill set. His defensive prowess, physicality, and versatility make him a valuable asset on the field. With further development, he has the potential to become an accomplished defender or defensive midfielder at higher levels of competition.

Player comparison: O.G. Anunoby, Luc Mbah a Moute