2023 NBA Draft scouting report for G League Ignite F Sidy Cissoko

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at G League Ignite forward Sidy Cissoko.

Sidy Cissoko Draft Profile

Atop the list of international prospects, Cissoko is a standout at the guard/wing position. He averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Ignite in 2022.

Strengths

Despite his size, Cissoko showcases impressive athleticism and agility. He moves well for his stature, displaying good footwork and quickness. His agility enables him to navigate tight spaces and maintain balance when changing directions.

Weaknesses

While Cissoko displays flashes of brilliance, he may need to work on maintaining a consistent level of performance throughout matches. This includes maintaining focus and minimizing lapses in concentration to avoid costly errors. Primarily a defensive-minded player, Cissoko could aim to contribute more to the attack. Developing his ability to carry the ball forward and participate in build-up play would add another dimension to his game.