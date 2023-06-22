2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Xavier G Colby Jones

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Xavier guard Colby Jones.

Colby Jones Draft Profile

Jones is a 6-foot-6 wing that can play guard or small forward. He has great athleticism and a well-rounded game, which was backed up by a cool 15-point, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists average for the Xavier Musketeers last season.

Adding to his draft profile, Jones was sensational in Xavier’s run to the Sweet 16 last year, averaging 12.3 points, 9 rebounds, and 5.67 assists in three NCAA Tournament games.

Strengths

As mentioned earlier, he’s athletic and rangy with a knack for scoring the basketball and creating on offense. His size makes him a solid wing defender as well.

Jones is a well-rounded prospect who can score, rebound, defend, and move the ball. He can create his own shot while hitting mid-range jumpers or finishing at the rim.

Weaknesses

His three-point shot needs to come along. Jones has been an efficient mid-range scorer up to this point, but he needs to extend his shooting range to the NBA level.

Although he’s well-rounded, Jones doesn’t specialize in any single department. Because of that, it’s difficult to assign him a role in the NBA and envision upside without some serious development.

Player comparison: Josh Hart, Josh Green