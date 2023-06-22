2023 NBA Draft scouting report for UConn F Andre Jackson Jr.

The 2023 NBA Draft order is set, and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at UConn forward Andre Jackson Jr.

Andre Jackson Jr. Draft Profile

Jackson was a key contributor in the Connecticut Huskies' run through the 2023 NCAA Tournament to secure the National Championship. He averaged 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per contest across 36 games last season.

Jackson stands at 6-6 with plenty of athleticism.

Strengths

While Jackson’s college numbers weren’t great, his game could translate very nicely to the NBA level. He’s fast and athletic with the ability to make a difference in transition. His size, athleticism, and wingspan give him the tools to be a solid professional defender as well. He’s a smooth player with a well-rounded game to serve as a rotational wing at the next level.

Weaknesses

While averaging only 6.7 points per game last season for UConn, Jackson isn’t a great scorer. He’s great in transition but sometimes lost in a half-court offense. He shot only 28.1% on three-pointers last season, which needs to vastly improve to become a legitimate NBA wing player.

Player comparison: Andre Iguodala, Theo Pinson