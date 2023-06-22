2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Pepperdine F Maxwell Lewis

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis.

Maxwell Lewis Draft Profile

Lewis had a breakout season for the Pepperdine Waves, averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists across 31 games last season. He’s a 6-foot-7 small forward that knows how to put the ball in the basket across all levels.

Strengths

Lewis knows how to score the ball at the rim, in the mid-range, and from distance. His shooting numbers were strong last year, going 47% on field goals, 35% on threes, and 79% on free throws. He has the size, athleticism, shooting stroke, and mentality to be a very strong offensive player in the NBA.

Weaknesses

He’s unproven on defense and needs to take steps forward in that department. He has the size and athleticism to make an impact on that side of the ball, but it needs to develop.

It’s also unknown how Lewis’ game will translate to the NBA. He was somewhat turnover-prone in college, and he won’t be able to rely on his size/athleticism combination as much with capable, rangy defenders matching up with him in NBA.

Player comparison: Devin Vassell, Stanley Johnson