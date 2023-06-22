2023 NBA Draft scouting report for UCLA G Amari Bailey

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at UCLA guard Amari Bailey.

Amari Bailey Draft Profile

Bailey is a 6-foot-5 guard that averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game as a freshman for the UCLA Bruins last season. However, he had much better numbers when it mattered most down the stretch, averaging 17.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his last four games. That included the Pac-12 Tournament Final and three NCAA Tournament contests.

Strengths

Bailey can play on or off the ball with the ability to score at every level. He shot 39% on three-pointers last season, and he’s tall enough to be a presence on the glass from the guard position. He’s a force in transition with above-average athleticism too.

Weaknesses

Consider this stat: Bailey averaged 2.4 turnovers per game compared to 2.2 assists per contest last season. That’s not great, especially considering he’ll compete against bigger, stronger, and smarter defenders in the NBA.

Player comparison: Jalen Suggs, Immanuel Quickley