2023 NBA Draft scouting report for UCLA G Amari Bailey

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at UCLA guard Amari Bailey.
Amari Bailey Draft Profile
Bailey is a 6-foot-5 guard that averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game as a freshman for the UCLA Bruins last season. However, he had much better numbers when it mattered most down the stretch, averaging 17.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his last four games. That included the Pac-12 Tournament Final and three NCAA Tournament contests.
Strengths
Bailey can play on or off the ball with the ability to score at every level. He shot 39% on three-pointers last season, and he’s tall enough to be a presence on the glass from the guard position. He’s a force in transition with above-average athleticism too.
Weaknesses
Consider this stat: Bailey averaged 2.4 turnovers per game compared to 2.2 assists per contest last season. That’s not great, especially considering he’ll compete against bigger, stronger, and smarter defenders in the NBA.