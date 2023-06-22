2023 NBA Draft scouting report for UCLA G Jaylen Clark

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at UCLA guard Jaylen Clark.

Jaylen Clark Draft Profile

Clark is a 6-foot-5 guard who played three college seasons for the UCLA Bruins. He took a big step forward in his junior campaign of 2022-23, averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.6 steals across 30 games.

He succumbed to an Achilles injury toward the end of last season but is expected to recover fully.

Strengths

He’s a hard-working impact defender who earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last season. He has defensive versatility to go along with the smarts and instincts on that side of the ball. That’s going to be his calling card at the next level.

Weaknesses

He shot 33% from distance last year, which was easily the best mark of his college career. He’ll need some work in that department, and his dribbling/passing skills aren’t great for someone playing guard at the next level.

In other words, his offensive game needs a revamp once he gets into the NBA.

Player comparison: Bruce Brown, Lu Dort