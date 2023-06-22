2023 NBA Draft scouting report for UCLA F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Draft Profile

Jaquez enjoyed a solid four-year collegiate career for the UCLA Bruins. On top of having plenty of team success, the 6-foot-7 wing raised his NBA Draft stock by averaging 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds across 37 games as a senior last year.

His scoring prowess was on full display when it mattered the most, as Jaquez came through with 29 points and 11 rebounds in UCLA’s 76-79 Sweet 16 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Strengths

Jaquez is a proven scorer with the ability to make open shots but also drill contest jumpers due to having great size for a wing player. On top of that, he has excellent awareness around the rim with the ability to embrace contact and make close shots. His game is smooth and he has a very high basketball IQ.

Weaknesses

He doesn’t have much explosiveness to his game. Jaquez sometimes played like a “big” at UCLA, which probably won’t work while standing at 6-foot-7 in the NBA. He’s smart and crafty but doesn’t show the athleticism and explosiveness that most GMs target at the combo-forward spot.