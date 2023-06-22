2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Barcelona C James Nnaji

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Barcelona center James Nnaji.

James Nnaji Draft Profile

Nnaji is a 6-foot-11 center with fantastic athleticism to go with a 7-foot-5 wingspan. He’ll turn 19 years old in August, and he’s an extremely raw prospect coming from FC Barcelona.

Nnaji averaged 3.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks while seeing only 8.7 minutes per game across all competitions last season.

Strengths

He’s a great rim protector with very good strength and athleticism. He has a high motor that leads to plenty of activity on the glass. His size and wingspan give him an excellent foundation to grow from, and there’s room for upside at only 19 years old.

Weaknesses

Nnaji is very raw. He has only been playing basketball for seven years. Despite his athletic prowess, his feel for the game isn’t always there. Nnaji also has limited reps in a professional setting, as he didn’t see a lot of action for FC Barcelona over the last few years.

Player comparison: Nic Claxton, Mitchell Robinson