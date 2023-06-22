2023 NBA Draft scouting report for New Zealand Breakers F Rayan Rupert

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at New Zealand Breakers forward Rayan Rupert.

Rayan Rupert Draft Profile

At 6-7 with a 7-2 wingspan, Rupert profiles as a potential 3-and-D prospect whose wingspan is becoming increasingly coveted on the perimeter. While he was limited to just three games this season in the NBL Blitz, he’s flashed enough upside to have teams intrigued at his ability to play with a good amount of versatility.

While it's clear he has yet to reach his potential, that should only intrigue NBA franchises who believe his upside is through the roof.

Strengths

Alongside his 7-2 wingspan, he possesses nice lateral movement and moves his feet well, which should help him defend against NBA-level competition on the perimeter. Coupled with his wingspan it should correlate to the ability to disrupt the passing lanes for steals. He’s also a relatively underrated ball handler and should be more than equipped to take on more of a playmaking and facilitator role.

Weaknesses

Though he can average between three and five three-point attempts per game, his highest shooting percentage from deep has never been higher than 31.3%, which he averaged for all teams during the 2022-23 season. He’s not a consistent scorer from that range, yet, and will need to improve if he hopes to be a floor spacer for an NBA team.

Player comparison

Bones Hyland’s wingspan and length make him a rising two-way player in the NBA today, and he serves as an ample Northstar comparison for Rupert as he enters the league.