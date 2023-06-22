2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Indiana F Trayce Jackson-Davis

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Trayce Jackson-Davis Draft Profile

At 6-9 with a 7-0 wingspan, Jackson-Davis enters the NBA Draft after having spent four seasons with the Hoosiers. The senior increased his scoring average every season since he arrived at Indiana, and he’s coming off a career-best 20.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg, and 2.9 bpg during the 2022-23 season.

After being named Big Ten All-Freshman, Jackson-Davis has accumulated numerous accolades over his collegiate career, including being named a Consensus All-American, 4-time All-Big Ten, and a two-time Big Ten All-Defense selection.

Strengths

Jackson-Davis headlines as a skilled big with a solid mid-range and post-up game, as he does most of his damage from inside the paint. With a career shooting percentage of 56.5% from the floor, teams would be wise to leverage him as close to the basket as possible. He also profiles as an underrated passer, as he’s coming off a career-best 4.0 apg last season.

Weaknesses

Despite being a high-energy player who runs the floor hard in the open court, his strengths don’t exactly fit the needs of a big in today’s modern NBA. If he hopes to expand his skillset and compete for more playing time, he would be wise to continue improving his mid-range game and even extend his comfortability of shooting further outside.

Player comparison

Terrence Jones profiles as a capable comparison, though if Jackson-Davis works to become an all-around defender that can guard multiple positions, he could potentially play a Draymond Green-like role for an NBA franchise.