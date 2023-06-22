2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Houston G Marcus Sasser

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Houston guard Marcus Sasser.

Marcus Sasser Draft Profile

At 6-1 with a 190 lb frame, Sasser is making the leap to the NBA after spending four seasons with the Cougars. In 36 games last season, the Houston guard led the team in scoring at a clip of 16.8 ppg while finishing with a career-best 3.1 apg.

After being named to the AAC All-Freshman team, Sasser would go on to add a handful of accolades to his resume, including two-time All-AAC, a Consensus All-American, and the 2022-23 AAC Player of the Year.

Strengths

Sasser is a solid shooter from deep given that he averaged 7.0 attempts per game through college. His best season from beyond the arc came during the 2021-22 season when he shot 43.7% from three while sinking 3.8 threes per game. He’s proven reliable from the charity stripe after shooting 82.4% from the free-throw line, and with an average of 1.3 steals per game, he’s a solid defender that can help generate turnovers.

Weaknesses

While he’s a proven shooter during his time at Houston, he’s prone to going through cold streaks as he’s very much been a streaky shooter. Although he’s somewhat on the smaller end of the spectrum for his position, he needs to improve his rebounding and has been prone to gamble a bit too easily when on defense.

Player comparison: Davion Mitchell

Sasser boasts as a more potent scorer version of Davion Mitchell, and while he’s not nearly as adept a defender, with some improvements he can potentially be a solid two-way option in the backcourt.