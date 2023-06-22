2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Missouri F Kobe Brown

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Missouri forward Kobe Brown.

Kobe Brown Draft Profile

At 6-8 with a 250 lb frame, Brown profiles as a bigger, stronger wing prospect in this year’s draft class with a knack for finding the basket. He was named to the 2021-22 All-SEC team and ended his career with his highest scoring average of 15.8 ppg, which led all Tigers last season. He’s also adept at crashing the glass, having averaged 6.4 boards per game for Missouri last year.

Strengths

His size and frame offer a unique combination as a wing player and after averaging a career-high 3.3 three-point attempts per game last season, Brown profiles as a much-improved shooter from deep. He finished shooting a career-best 45.5% from beyond the arc last season, and with a career average of 6.0 rpg, he’s a proven player that can crash the glass.

Weaknesses

Despite being quick and nimble for his size he doesn’t boast a vertical leap that jumps off the page, so he may have a disadvantage when going up against bigger players in the frontcourt. He has a tendency to foul too quickly, and as an older prospect in this year’s class, there may be a perception of limited upside.

Player comparison

As one of the bigger wing prospects in this year’s class with an emerging shot from deep, Brown’s Northstar comparison could be that of Desmond Bane, of the Memphis Grizzlies.