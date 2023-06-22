2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Gonzaga G/F Julian Strawther

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Gonzaga guard/forward Julian Strawther.

Julian Strawther Draft Profile

At 6-7 with a 6-9 wingspan, Strawther possesses a solid frame for a wing player with promising athletic ability. In his three seasons with the Zags, he ended his collegiate career on a high note with his highest-scoring average (15.2 PPG) coming in his junior season. After helping Gonzaga reach the Elite Eight, Strawther was named to the NCAA All-Region team while also being named to the 2023 All-WCC Tourney Team and 2022-23 All-WCC.

As it pertains to March Madness, Strawther will forever be remembered for his clutch three-pointer to help Gonzaga beat UCLA in a Sweet 16 thriller.

Strengths

Strawther boasts as one of the better players that can shoot from deep in this year’s class, having shot 40.8% from three last season while averaging 2.2 made threes per game. He possesses good size for his position with a quick release on his jump shot. Though he averaged just 1.3 APG last season, he has good vision as a passer and can potentially be a playmaker at the next level.

Weaknesses

He has a tendency to be a bit sloppy with the ball and needs to tighten up his handles, as evidenced by averaging 1.5 turnovers per game last season. Part of that improvement will hinge on his ability to drive to his left, as that side is not nearly of a strong suit as when he goes to his right.

Player comparison: Jordan Poole

While his handle is not at the same level, his quick burst and knack for shooting from deep offer him the chance to be a bigger version of Golden State’s Jordan Poole.