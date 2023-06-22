Full list of Spurs picks in 2023 NBA Draft

The San Antonio Spurs have three picks to work in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night including the first overall selection.

Team needs for the Spurs include just about everything. That’s how you find yourself with the first pick in the NBA Draft. San Antonio needs a franchise player it can build around over the next few seasons to bring some immediate relevance to this team.

Spurs 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 1: Victor Wembanyama, C, France

The size length and mobility Victor Wembanyama possesses is pretty incredible with a 7-foot-4 frame and 8-foot wingspan. He’s a bit skinny and lanky at this point, but he brings plenty of skills to his game with the ball in his hands.

Fantasy basketball outlook

As one of the most intriguing prospects you’ll see, Wembanyama could develop into a fantasy star fairly early. He should get on the floor quickly and once he gets adjusted to the professional level, there aren’t many players who can do what he does at his size.