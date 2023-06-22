How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft on TV and via live stream

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 with the first pick around 8 p.m. ET. The event is being held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The first round can be seen on ABC, while the full two-round draft will air in its entirety on ESPN.

The San Antonio Spurs have the first pick in the draft, followed by Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons to round out the top 5.

Victor Wembanyama is a heavy favorite to be selected first overall to the Spurs with -20000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. After that, the draft is pretty much a toss-up. There’s expected to be a fair amount of trade activity leading up to the draft and potentially during the event. Scoot Henderson is the player many expect to go No. 2 overall but it may not be to the Hornets, who already have a franchise PG in LaMelo Ball.

How to watch 2023 NBA Draft

Date: Thursday, June 22

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV info/live stream: ESPN, ABC (first round only)

If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the draft with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.