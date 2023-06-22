What time does the 2023 NBA Draft start?

The NBA Draft will get started at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 22. The draft will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the full two rounds can be seen on ESPN. The first round will also air on ABC.

The first overall selection will go to the San Antonio Spurs, followed by the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.

Victor Wembanyama is a heavy favorite to go first overall with -20000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Scoot Henderson (+5000) and Amen Thompson (+10000) and Brandon Miller (+10000).

What time is the 2023 NBA Draft?

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV info: ESPN, ABC (first round only)

If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the draft with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.