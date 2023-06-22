 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What is the 2023 NBA Draft order?

Here’s the full order for the 2023 NBA Draft.

By Erik Buchinger
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs will open the 2023 NBA Draft with the first selection on Thursday, June 22. They’ll go on the clock at 8 p.m. ET. The entire draft can be seen on ESPN, while Round 1 will air on ABC.

The rest of the top five consists of the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons. Below is the full draft order.

NBA Draft 2023 Order

Pick Team How acquired
Pick Team How acquired
1 San Antonio
2 Charlotte
3 Portland
4 Houston
5 Detroit
6 Orlando
7 Indiana
8 Washington
9 Utah
10 Dallas
11 Orlando from Chicago
12 Oklahoma City
13 Toronto
14 New Orleans
15 Atlanta
16 Utah from Minnesota
17 Los Angeles Lakers
18 Miami
19 Golden State
20 Houston from LA Clippers
21 Brooklyn from Phoenix
22 Brooklyn
23 Portland from New York
24 Sacramento
25 Boston from Memphis
26 Indiana from Cleveland
27 Charlotte from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City
28 Utah from Philadelphia via Brooklyn
29 Denver from Indiana via Boston
30 LA Clippers from Milwaukee via Houston
31 Detroit
32 Denver from Indiana via Houston
33 San Antonio
34 Charlotte from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta
35 Boston from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland
36 Orlando
37 Denver from Oklahoma City via Washington via New Orleans
38 Sacramento from Indiana
39 Charlotte from Utah via New York
40 Indiana from Denver via Dallas via Oklahoma City
41 Charlotte from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston
42 Washington from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington
43 Portland from Atlanta
44 San Antonio from Toronto
45 Memphis from Minnesota
46 Atlanta from New Orleans
47 Los Angeles Lakers
48 LA Clippers
49 Cleveland from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans
50 Oklahoma City from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas
51 Brooklyn
52 Phoenix
53 Minnesota from New York via Charlotte
54 Sacramento
55 Indiana from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit
56 Memphis
57 Washington from Boston via Charlotte
58 Milwaukee

The Hornets have the second overall pick and five total selections, though the final four draft choices are outside the top 26 picks. Another team with five picks to work with heading into draft day is the Indiana Pacers with four selections inside the top 32, starting with Pick No. 7.

At this point, the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers all have zero draft picks heading into the event.

Victor Wembanyama is a heavy favorite to be selected first overall with -20000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

