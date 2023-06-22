What is the 2023 NBA Draft order?

The San Antonio Spurs will open the 2023 NBA Draft with the first selection on Thursday, June 22. They’ll go on the clock at 8 p.m. ET. The entire draft can be seen on ESPN, while Round 1 will air on ABC.
The rest of the top five consists of the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons. Below is the full draft order.
NBA Draft 2023 Order
|Pick
|Team
|How acquired
|1
|San Antonio
|2
|Charlotte
|3
|Portland
|4
|Houston
|5
|Detroit
|6
|Orlando
|7
|Indiana
|8
|Washington
|9
|Utah
|10
|Dallas
|11
|Orlando
|from Chicago
|12
|Oklahoma City
|13
|Toronto
|14
|New Orleans
|15
|Atlanta
|16
|Utah
|from Minnesota
|17
|Los Angeles Lakers
|18
|Miami
|19
|Golden State
|20
|Houston
|from LA Clippers
|21
|Brooklyn
|from Phoenix
|22
|Brooklyn
|23
|Portland
|from New York
|24
|Sacramento
|25
|Boston
|from Memphis
|26
|Indiana
|from Cleveland
|27
|Charlotte
|from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City
|28
|Utah
|from Philadelphia via Brooklyn
|29
|Denver
|from Indiana via Boston
|30
|LA Clippers
|from Milwaukee via Houston
|31
|Detroit
|32
|Denver
|from Indiana via Houston
|33
|San Antonio
|34
|Charlotte
|from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta
|35
|Boston
|from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland
|36
|Orlando
|37
|Denver
|from Oklahoma City via Washington via New Orleans
|38
|Sacramento
|from Indiana
|39
|Charlotte
|from Utah via New York
|40
|Indiana
|from Denver via Dallas via Oklahoma City
|41
|Charlotte
|from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston
|42
|Washington
|from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington
|43
|Portland
|from Atlanta
|44
|San Antonio
|from Toronto
|45
|Memphis
|from Minnesota
|46
|Atlanta
|from New Orleans
|47
|Los Angeles Lakers
|48
|LA Clippers
|49
|Cleveland
|from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans
|50
|Oklahoma City
|from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas
|51
|Brooklyn
|52
|Phoenix
|53
|Minnesota
|from New York via Charlotte
|54
|Sacramento
|55
|Indiana
|from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit
|56
|Memphis
|57
|Washington
|from Boston via Charlotte
|58
|Milwaukee
The Hornets have the second overall pick and five total selections, though the final four draft choices are outside the top 26 picks. Another team with five picks to work with heading into draft day is the Indiana Pacers with four selections inside the top 32, starting with Pick No. 7.
At this point, the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers all have zero draft picks heading into the event.
Victor Wembanyama is a heavy favorite to be selected first overall with -20000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.