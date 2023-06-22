What is the 2023 NBA Draft order?

The San Antonio Spurs will open the 2023 NBA Draft with the first selection on Thursday, June 22. They’ll go on the clock at 8 p.m. ET. The entire draft can be seen on ESPN, while Round 1 will air on ABC.

The rest of the top five consists of the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons. Below is the full draft order.

NBA Draft 2023 Order Pick Team How acquired Pick Team How acquired 1 San Antonio 2 Charlotte 3 Portland 4 Houston 5 Detroit 6 Orlando 7 Indiana 8 Washington 9 Utah 10 Dallas 11 Orlando from Chicago 12 Oklahoma City 13 Toronto 14 New Orleans 15 Atlanta 16 Utah from Minnesota 17 Los Angeles Lakers 18 Miami 19 Golden State 20 Houston from LA Clippers 21 Brooklyn from Phoenix 22 Brooklyn 23 Portland from New York 24 Sacramento 25 Boston from Memphis 26 Indiana from Cleveland 27 Charlotte from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City 28 Utah from Philadelphia via Brooklyn 29 Denver from Indiana via Boston 30 LA Clippers from Milwaukee via Houston 31 Detroit 32 Denver from Indiana via Houston 33 San Antonio 34 Charlotte from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta 35 Boston from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland 36 Orlando 37 Denver from Oklahoma City via Washington via New Orleans 38 Sacramento from Indiana 39 Charlotte from Utah via New York 40 Indiana from Denver via Dallas via Oklahoma City 41 Charlotte from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston 42 Washington from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington 43 Portland from Atlanta 44 San Antonio from Toronto 45 Memphis from Minnesota 46 Atlanta from New Orleans 47 Los Angeles Lakers 48 LA Clippers 49 Cleveland from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans 50 Oklahoma City from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas 51 Brooklyn 52 Phoenix 53 Minnesota from New York via Charlotte 54 Sacramento 55 Indiana from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit 56 Memphis 57 Washington from Boston via Charlotte 58 Milwaukee

The Hornets have the second overall pick and five total selections, though the final four draft choices are outside the top 26 picks. Another team with five picks to work with heading into draft day is the Indiana Pacers with four selections inside the top 32, starting with Pick No. 7.

At this point, the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers all have zero draft picks heading into the event.

Victor Wembanyama is a heavy favorite to be selected first overall with -20000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.