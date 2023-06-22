2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Arizona State F Marcus Bagley

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Arizona State forward Marcus Bagley.

Marcus Bagley Draft Profile

A 6-7 wing with a 200 lb wingspan, Bagley spent three seasons with the Sun Devils and averaged 10.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 1.2 APG. The junior forward increased his scoring average every season at Arizona State and flashed plenty of upside as he prepares to make a leap to the next level and was a solid shooter from deep, finishing with a career average of 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Strengths

Bagley’s best NBA trait as he enters the league is his three-point shooting and ability to space the floor. He has a nice release and shows a lot of promise with his outside shooting, although as evidenced by his three-point percentage, he’ll need to improve his consistency.

Weaknesses

The third-year player has suffered a handful of injuries through college which will likely be a red flag for teams running through the evaluation process. His overall skill set is still very raw, which means any team that calls his name will likely be taking on a prospect with years of development still ahead of him.

Player comparison: Marvin Bagley III

Bagley profiles much like his brother, and former second-overall pick Marvin Bagley III, though the Arizona State product can potentially develop into a more consistent 3-and-D type of player.