2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Eastern Michigan G Emoni Bates

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Eastern Michigan guard Emoni Bates.

Emoni Bates Draft Profile

After splitting his two seasons between Memphis and Eastern Michigan, Bates averaged 15.6 ppg, 4.8 RPG, and 1.4 APG on 46.6% shooting from the field. Transferring from the Tigers to the Eagles proved to be a sound decision as he increased his scoring average from 9.7 ppg to 19.2 ppg. For the 2022-23 season, Bates was named to the All-MAC team after leading the team in scoring.

Strengths

As a pure scorer, Bates is more than capable of creating his own shot from the perimeter. He possesses an ability to create good separation with his dribble and uses his 6-8 height to get his shot off over defenders. He’s also a solid option from the charity stripe with a career average of 74.9% from the free throw line.

Weaknesses

He doesn’t have great blow-by speed or explosiveness when driving into the lane, which can lead to inefficient shooting numbers. He’ll need to work on adding muscle given that his smaller frame and wingspan pose disadvantages as he faces NBA-level competition.

Player comparison: Brandon Boston, Quincey Lewis