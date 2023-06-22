2023 NBA Draft scouting report for TCU G Mike Miles

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at TCU guard Mike Miles.

Mike Miles Draft Profile

At 6-1 with a 195 lb frame, Miles profiles as a tough, gritty guard who brought high-level intensity to the Horned Frogs for three seasons. The junior averaged 15.6 ppg, 3.3 RPG, and 3.2 APG while being name All-Big 12 twice, including as a freshman. Additionally, he made the All-Big 12 Tourney twice in his collegiate career.

Strengths

Miles is a sturdy, tough, and hard-nosed point guard who is strong and compact despite not boasting great height. He possesses a nice handle and is consistently playing with his head up as he looks to be the facilitator in getting his teammates involved. Though he shot just 33.4% from deep with TCU, he can be a streaky shooter and get hot from three-point range.

Weaknesses

Despite his short stature, he can stand to improve his rebounding and while he possesses a nice handle, he can struggle to score from inside the paint. Depending on how the league has shifted with bigger players running the point, some NBA teams may view him as too undersized for his position.

Player comparison: Payton Pritchard

Miles possesses a comparison to Payton Pritchard, with his absolute star ceiling being that of a Jalen Brunson.