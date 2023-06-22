2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Kansas F Jalen Wilson

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Kansas forward Jalen Wilson.

Jalen Wilson Draft Profile

At 6-8 with a 215 lb frame, Wilson is a big wing who spent four seasons with the Jayhawks. The senior averaged 14.1 ppg, 7.7 RPG, and 2.0 APG during his time at Kansas and was crowned a national champion following the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Wilson was named a Consensus All-American, two-time All-Big 12, Big 12 All-Freshman, and the 2022-23 Big 12 Player of the Year.

Strengths

Wilson enters the league as a more than capable outside shooter who possesses a smooth and consistent shooting motion. There remains a possibility that he develops into a reliable three-point shooter, though he’ll need to improve on his 31.6% career average from beyond the arc.

Weaknesses

He can be somewhat of a streaky shooter and will need to improve his efficiency from the charity stripe, as he shot just 73.2% from the free-throw line. He doesn’t possess an elite handle and as a result, can sometimes be a bit too erratic on offense.

Player comparison: Dyland Windler, Keldon Johnson