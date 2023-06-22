2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Tennessee F Julian Phillips

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Tennessee forward Julian Phillips.

Julian Phillips Draft Profile

At 6-7 with a 6-11 1/2 wingspan, Phillips is a long, wiry wing with good athleticism and a pure outside shot. He averaged 8.3 ppg, 4.7 RPG, and 1.4 APG on 41.1% shooting from the floor and was named SEC All-Freshman. In starting 25 games for the Vols, Phillips logged 24.1 mpg which was sixth among all Tennessee players.

Strengths

Phillips projects as a 3&D wing at the next level and has all the traits to develop into a standout defender who can guard up and down. He has promising athleticism and puts it to good use by playing hard and always hustling on the court. He’s not afraid to chip in with the dirty work and is a solid rebounder that isn’t afraid to mix it up inside.

Weaknesses

He didn’t shoot the ball particularly well from the field and was not potent from three (23.9%) but has a decent-looking shot and should stand to improve in scoring from the outside.

Player comparison: Jaden McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels profiles as a Northstar NBA comparison for Phillips, with the latter increasingly becoming one of the league’s better 3-and-D players.