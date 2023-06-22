2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Arkansas G Jordan Walsh

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh.

Jordan Walsh Draft Profile

Walsh is 6-7 with a 7 ft. 1.75-inch wingspan and a 36-inch vertical. He spent one season playing for the Razorbacks and averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.4 minutes played over 36 games. Walsh started 22 games, shooting 43.3% from the field and 71.2% from the free throw line.

Strengths

Walsh’s frame allows him to play much bigger than you typically expect on the wing. He is a threat in transition and spaces the floor well. Walsh has defensive upside at the next level and is known for being a reliable finisher at the rim. He has no problems with the ball in his hands and is a good distributor.

Weaknesses

Walsh needs to develop his shooting prowess, especially from deep. He shot 27.8% from beyond the arc at Arkansas, which won’t cut it at the next level. If Walsh wants to make that part of his arsenal, he will need to become more consistent from range. While he is a talented finisher, he also needs to develop a mid-range shot to keep the defense honest.

Player comparison: DeMarre Carroll

Given his size, NBADraftNet has him comped to DeMarre Carroll as his ceiling and Renaldo Balkman as his floor. Unfortunately for Walsh, that is quite the spread. Carroll hopped around the league during his 10-year career but became an important rotational depth piece. Balkman, on the other hand, is considered one of the worst draft picks ever. He was drafted with the 20th overall pick in 2006 and played a total of 221 games in his six-year career.