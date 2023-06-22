2023 NBA Draft scouting report for UConn C Adama Sanogo

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at UConn center Adama Sanogo.

Adama Sanogo Draft Profile

Sanogo was instrumental in the UConn Huskies winning the National Championship in March. After all, the big man was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

The 6-foot-9 power forward posted a double-double in each of his last three games in the NCAA Tournament, and he averaged 17.2 points with 7.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across 39 total games last season.

Strengths

He’s a fantastic rebounder with great awareness around the rim on both sides of the court. Sanogo has elite finishing ability on offense, and he’s also a solid free throw shooter who went 76.6% from the charity stripe last year.

Weaknesses

Sanogo plays like a true, old-school big man. However, he’s only 6-foot-9 without the quickness or shooting range that NBA teams are looking for. Even though he’s a hard worker on both ends of the court, his lack of height figures hinders his interior defense. His lack of quickness makes him liable to pick-and-roll switches on defense too.

Player comparison: Serge Ibaka, Kevon Looney