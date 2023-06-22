2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Kentucky C Oscar Tshiebwe

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe.

Oscar Tshiebwe Draft Profile

Tshiebwe is a former Player of the Year winner back in 2021-22 with the Wildcats, averaging 17 points and 15 rebounds per game. Tshiebwe had played the first two years of his collegiate career with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Coach John Calipari was able to untap Tshiebwe’s potential as a post-player at the college level. He would go on to average 16 points and 13 rebounds per contest this past season with Kentucky.

Strengths

Tshiebwe is a freak athlete. He’s going to bring energy, can run the floor and finish at the rim. At 6’9” Tshiebwe has a great wing span and if nothing else should be an elite rebounder at the NBA level. You’d think with his size he may struggle to board in some situations in the NBA. That shouldn’t really be a concern given Tshiebwe’s positioning and touch.

Weaknesses

There’s a lot that could go wrong with Tshiebwe in the NBA. For one, his offensive game and frame don’t really fit together in today’s NBA. Tshiebwe is more of a wing or power forward but can’t stretch the floor much. His jump shot needs work, but if it can come together, that will be key. Tshiebwe also should be able to guard wings at the next level but is undersized at center vs. your Giannis, Jokic, and Embiid types.

Player comparison: Clint Capela

Cap and Tshiebwe have similar size and frames. Neither can really shoot but Capela runs the floor well, is a plus-defender, and a great rebounder. That feels like a good ceiling for what Tshiebwe could be in the NBA. Age is also a factor. Capela came into the League younger and a bit more raw whereas Tshiebwe is likely more polished. That could translate to more early minutes as an energy guy off the bench.