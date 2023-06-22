2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Alabama F Noah Clowney

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Alabama forward Noah Clowney.

Noah Clowney Draft Profile

Clowney spent one year at Alabama before opting to try his hand in the NBA Draft. He has the athletic profile that most teams look for in today’s modern bigs. He is 6’10 and has a 7’2 wing span. Last season at Alabama, he averaged 9.9 points and eight rebounds per game. He played 25 minutes per game and played a solid role on a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Strengths

Clowney has athletic ability and a defensive profile to be able to switch screens and stick on smaller defenders. He has the ability to guard multiple positions and rebounds at a nice clip as well. He plays hard and aggressively and should have that same mentality once he hits the league. He needs some work but has the ability to pop on screens and knock down the occasional three.

Weaknesses

Clowney is listed at 210 lbs, so he will need to add some strength before he is ready to bang with the bigs and forwards in the NBA. He boxes out and is aggressive on the boards but needs to add strength and weight to grab boards at an elite clip. He’s young, so that will come, but it will take him a few years before he is ready to contribute. Clowney also needs to become more consistent from deep and scoring around the rim.

Player comparison: Bobby Portis