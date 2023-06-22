2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Auburn G Wendell Green Jr.

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr.

Wendell Green Jr. Draft Profile

Green Jr. is listed at 5’11 and 175 lbs. He is a point guard that averaged 13.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game. He averaged one more point per game this year, but his three-point percentage went down to 28 percent this year on just about five attempts per game. Green Jr. started his career at Eastern Kentucky averaging 15 points per game and really made an impact to the point where Bruce Pearl need him at Auburn

Strengths

Green Jr is aggressive and has never seen a shot that he doesn’t like. He will shoot from almost anywhere on the floor, but that can be a bad thing at times. Despite scoring 13 points per game, he is a microwave and can get hot quickly. Green Jr. has a lot of confidence when on the court, and you can tell.

Weaknesses

Green Jr lacks elite speed and athleticism, so at his height and weight will struggle in the NBA. He’s more of a scoring guard than a traditional point guard, so if he wants a chance to make it in the NBA he will need to improve on that. He averaged around 1.7 steals per game but isn’t a lockdown defender. He will struggle against the much larger competition in the NBA.

Player comparison: Low-level Damian Lillard