2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Arkansas G Ricky Council

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Arkansas G Ricky Council.

Ricky Council Draft Profile

Council IV transferred to Arkansas after spending two years at Wichita State. When he came over to Arkansas and became their leading scorer in his first year with the team, and really proved that he can play at a high level. Council is listed at 6’5 and 208 pounds, but he is pretty solid. He averaged 16 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last year. He shot 43 percent from the field but had a true shooting percentage of 54 percent.

Strengths

Council IV is a sneaky-good athlete and uses that to his advantage. He cuts and slashes to the rim really hard, which is why he is able to finish around the rim extremely well. He can catch a lob or put the ball on the floor and attack the rim for a finish. The wing also isn’t afraid to shoot the midrange jumper when he calls for it. Council can also be a pretty good defender when he’s locked in and will need it as he tries to cut his teeth in the NBA.

Weaknesses

For a wing, he only shot 27 percent from deep last year, which is concerning. He can improve, but the likelihood of him shooting in the high 30 percent at any point doesn’t seem like it’ll happen. He shoots well around the rim, so maybe with some work, he can become more consistent. He also gets a bit careless with the ball at times, which can be problematic.

Player comparison: JR Smith