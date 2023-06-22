2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Arizona F Azuolas Tubelis

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis.

Azuolas Tubelis Draft Profile

Tubelis was the best player on Arizona’s team last year and one of the best players in the PAC-12. He averaged 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last year. The big man shot it 57 percent from the field and 31 percent from deep last year. He will need to get that percentage up, but you can see the potential of a pick and pop big at the next level. At the combine, he measured at 6’8 without shoes instead of the 6’11 that he was listed at. He’s a bit smaller than expected, which could scare a couple of teams.

Strengths

Tubelis is an extremely skilled post-player who can handle the rock like a wing. He can bang with bigs down low, but at the same time can step out on the wing and handle the rock. He is also a good playmaker for his size and shoots the ball at a decent clip. He rebounds well and has the ability to take the ball from coast to coast. Tubelis also plays well around the rim and can with his back to the basket.

Weaknesses

He may struggle defensively to match up with bigger players and even guard on the perimeter. In today’s NBA, he will need to switch on screens and be able to hedge. Those are things he needs to work on. He will need to become more consistent from behind the arc, which he will need in order to survive.

Player comparison: Domantas Sabonis