2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Kansas State F Keyontae Johnson

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson.

Keyontae Johnson Draft Profile

Johnson enters the NBA Draft after a five-year collegiate career at both Florida and Kansas State. His four-year stint at UF was defined by a scary medical incident in December of 2020, where he collapsed during a game against Florida State due to a heart condition and spent three days in a medically induced coma. Sidelined for the next year and a half, he transferred to Kansas State last August.

It was with the Wildcats where he had a resurgence this past season, helping the team reach the Elite Eight. Averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, he ended up being named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Strengths

Johnson is a very physical wing player who can leverage his strength on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he can play well off ball, and with the ball in his hands, he can attack the basket. Defensively, his wingspan allows him to guard multiple positions. That also allows him to be an effective rebounder.

Weaknesses

At 6’6”, he’s not a true point guard and is a bit undersized for a forward. He’s also not an effective jump shooter and will have to work on that once he gets to the league. And even though he’s been cleared to enter the draft, his prior medical issues will still be at the top of mind for GMs looking to take him.

Player comparison: Raja Bell, Justin Anderson