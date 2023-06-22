2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Baylor G Adam Flagler

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Baylor guard Adam Flagler.

Adam Flagler Draft Profile

Flagler was the best player on Baylor’s team this year and a holdover from the 2021 National Championship team. He averaged 15.6, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Flagler shot 42 percent from the field and a cool 40 percent from deep. He is listed at 6’3, so he has a good size for a guard at the next level. He is likely a second-round pick but should be able to contribute on a two-way deal.

Strengths

Flagler can shoot it from deep and at a high volume as well. Shooting 40 percent as the main scoring option on a team is impressive. He can shoot it well from range as well. He also has a pretty solid midrange game and is extremely solid. He is older, but he did well taking on more as his college career progressed. He went from the sixth man on a title team to running the show his senior year. He is 23, so he should be ready to step in and help a team right away. The only downside though is that he could possibly be at his peak as an older player.

Weaknesses

Flagler improved on this last year, but there is still a lot of room for him to grow in that area. He was asked to get his own shots, but in the league will need to be able to create for others in order to see the floor. He will also need to become more consistent on the defensive side of the ball. He was solid when he applied himself, but will need to be able to do so more than he did. Flagler also has room to grow as a ballhandler, as he doesn’t have the tightest handle. He could be asked to bring the ball up the court unless he is used as a spot-up shooter.

Player comparison: Bryn Forbes