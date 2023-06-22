2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Gonzaga G Malachi Smith

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith.

Malachi Smith Draft Profile

Smith played a massive role for Gonzaga throughout their 31-6 season. He was named the WCC Sixth Man of the Year with his 8.7 PPG on 53.6 percent shooting over 20.9 MPG, and led the backcourt in total rebounds (136). The 6’4” guard could be selected in this year’s draft for a team looking to add a talented role player.

Strengths

The first thing that stands out about Smith is his shooting consistency. He recorded 9.8 PPG on a remarkable 55.6 three-point percentage across the Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament run, and took quality shots in every stretch of play that he had on the court during the regular season.

Smith is a true floor general who excels at creating opportunities for his teammates. He has exceptional passing skills, capable of delivering accurate passes in transition or half-court sets. His ability to make the right read and find open teammates is a significant asset to his team’s offense.

Weaknesses

After being a bench role player for much of last year, it’s difficult to say how high Smith’s ceiling is in the NBA. That’s sometimes a double-edged sword. While he made significant contributions to Gonzaga’s success, he did so mostly as a role player. The 23-year-old prospect might not ever make the leap of becoming an NBA team’s No. 1 or No. 2 scoring option, but stick around the league as a mature veteran off the bench.

Player comparison: Josh Okogie