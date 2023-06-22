2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Michigan State F Joey Hauser

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Michigan State forward Joey Hauser.

Joey Hauser Draft Profile

Hauser produced well as Michigan State’s top power forward last season. The 6-foot-9 senior averaged 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 34.4 minutes per game in 34 appearances while shooting a team-best from three (46.1). Because of the international talent sprinkled throughout the 2023 draft class, it’s difficult to predict where Hauser could fall in Round 2 of the NBA Draft.

Strengths

With ideal size for a stretch-four/center in the NBA, Hauser could certainly fill a gap on multiple rosters. He’s a reliable shooter in the half-court and led MSU in rebounds last year. He spaces the floor well to open up scoring opportunities for teammates, while also creating better shots for him on the perimeter. Hauser rarely forces shots and shows excellent shot selection, making him an efficient scorer.

Weaknesses

Hauser has a lot to be desired with his quickness and athleticism, which could make him a defensive liability depending on who he’s matched up against at times next year. At 220 pounds, he could benefit by adding a little more strength for post-up scenarios on both ends of the floor.

Player comparison: Cole Swider