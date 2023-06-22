Full list of Hornets picks in 2023 NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets have five picks to work with during the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 22. The Hornets did well in the draft lottery to get the No. 2 overall pick as they look to turn things around after a 27-55 record during the regular season.

The Hornets need to be going after the best player available with plenty of holes to fix along the roster. LaMelo Ball needs a lot more talent around him to utilize his full skill set, and this feels like a big draft for Charlotte, which doesn’t have much of an identity as a franchise at this point.

Hornets 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 2: Brandon Miller, F, Alabama

Miller was as good as advertised upon his arrival to Alabama as a five-star recruit last year. Through 37 games, he averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as the Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 overall seed heading into the NCAA Tournament. At 6’9”, he has a great offensive skillset and his height allows him to shoot over other forwards and wings at different levels. He has drawn comparisons to Paul George by NBA Draft scouts but needs to build on his frame and could improve his explosiveness on both ends of the floor.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Miller could be a solid sleeper option in fantasy this year. With LaMelo Ball handling the rock, he’ll get plenty of looks for open shots and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him averaging 20 ppg right out the gate.