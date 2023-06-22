Trail Blazers select Scoot Henderson with No. 3 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Portland Trail Blazers have the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft with three total including two in the first round. Portland finished last season with a 33-49 record, which was an improvement of six wins from the previous year as we get into the third campaign of Chauncey Billups as the head coach.

The clear need for Portland heading into this offseason is to fix its production on the defensive end of the floor. That could go a long way in getting the Trail Blazers into the postseason if that’s a goal for this franchise next season.

Blazers 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 3: Scoot Henderson, Guard, G-League Ignite

No. 23:

No. 43

Henderson is a high-flying athlete who needs little space to dunk over defenders and is liable for making a poster on any given night. He’ll give a nice boost of athleticism in the backcourt alongside the veteran Damian Lillard and rising star Anfernee Simons.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Expect Henderson to get ample playing team even with established players such as Lillard and Simons in the starting lineup. With Lillard’s ability to stretch the court with his outside shot, Henderson should be able to reap the benefits and make quick work of opposing defenders in the paint.