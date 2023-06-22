Pistons select Ausar Thompson with No. 5 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons have a new head coach in place with Monty Williams in charge of the place after finishing with the worst record in the NBA (17-65). Detroit has a promising backcourt duo with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey looking to take the next step this upcoming season. Detroit has two picks to work with on draft night including one in the top five.

Detroit should be in full-on rebuild mode looking for additional young talent in this draft. Defense is a major issue right now, and every team needs elite shooters. The Pistons are in a good spot to build on Cunningham and Ivey in this draft.

No. 5: Ausar Thompson, Shooting Guard, Overtime Elite

No. 31:

Thompson is a bouncy athlete with a nice combination of speed and body control even for an NBA player. He has great burst on drives to the basket and has the ability to go from slow to fast when needed.

Fantasy basketball outlook

The Pistons are clearly clogged in the backcourt with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and now Thompson joining them. Granted, Detroit is likely in for another rebuilding year, so there are ample opportunities for him to get some nice playing time. Additionally, if Cunningham can remain healthy, Detroit could potentially surprise many with a leap this year.