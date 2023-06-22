Full list of Pacers picks in 2023 NBA Draft

The Indiana Pacers have five draft picks to work with on Thursday night including the seventh overall selection. The Pacers have their future backcourt set with Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, but there’s still work to do for a team that finished outside the play-in tournament.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Pacers do during free agency, but the Pacers are still a bit ahead of schedule in their rebuild. Just about everybody will be looking for more outside shooters, and that’s not a bad way for Indiana to go on draft night.

Pacers 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 8 (via Washington): Jarace Walker, F, Houston

No. 26:

No. 47:

No. 55:

At 6’8”, 240 pounds, Walker has a good build to him and could potentially muscle around other wings and small forwards on the defensive end. He could use his size to box out and capitalize on second chance opportunities.

Fantasy basketball outlook

He won’t be a huge scoring threat for the Pacers out the gate, but has the chance to rack up plenty of rebounds and steals for any fantasy manager that decides to use a late-round pick on him this year.