Wizards select Jarace Walker with No. 8 pick in 2023 NBA Draft, trade him to Pacers for Bilal Coulibaly

The Washington Wizards failed to make the playoffs in each of Wes Unseld Jr.’s first two seasons, but he’s back for Year 3 with a new front office which will look to make the Wizards better on draft night. The Wizards finished with a 35-47 record last season, and it would make a lot of sense to avoid short-term fixes and look toward the future as a franchise.

The Wizards have time to get things right after finally making a Bradley Beal trade, and they should be looking for upside in this year’s draft for a potential swing for the fences. There aren’t many bad ways to go about this draft, but Washington should look at upside over anything else.

Wizards 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 8 (via trade with Pacers): Bilal Coulibaly, F, France

No. 35:

No. 42:

No. 57:

Coulibaly might not play much during his rookie season, but the Wizards are going for upside here. He projects as a strong defender who can eventually develop some scoring chops.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Do not expect Coulibaly to make much of an impact in his rookie season from a fantasy standpoint. He’s not worth picking up in drafts.