Jazz select Taylor Hendricks with No. 9 pick in 2023 NBA Draft, add Keyonte George at No. 16

The Utah Jazz finished the season five games out of the play-in tournament with a 35-47 record and will look to take advantage of three first-round draft picks on Thursday night. Will Hardy will head into Year 2 as the head coach of the Jazz looking to upgrade the roster for the future.

The Jazz are set up for plenty of success for the foreseeable future with the number of draft picks they have over the next few years. With the amount of draft capital Utah has at its disposal, there’s no reason for the Jazz to not take some risks on draft night.

Jazz 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 9: Taylor Hendricks, Forward, UCF

No. 16: Keyonte George, Shooting guard, Baylor

No. 28:

Hendricks is an agile defender and a versatile pick-and-roll target who will be most effective in pick-and-pop situations given his knack for hitting threes and penetrating off the bounce. As a bouncy leaper who’s comfortable around the rim, he’ll prove valuable as well in help defense and rim protection.

George has a nice combination of size, strength, and quickness which gave collegiate defenders fits, and that sets him up nicely as he makes the transition toward facing NBA level competition.

Fantasy basketball outlook

His 7-foot wingspan and potency from shooting beyond the arc illustrate his clear upside, but the fit and respective fantasy production will be interesting to watch. Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler are already established in the rotation, so there’s a slim chance that Hendricks could face an uphill battle for minutes out of the gate.

George is likely to be a contributor off the bench to start, so limited production and fantasy potential feel like a realistic expectation. However, with Collin Sexton continuously included in trade rumors, it could open the door to more minutes for George if Sexton is indeed moved elsewhere.