Thunder select Dereck Lively with No. 12 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks decided against making the playoffs in the final days of the regular season, which created plenty of controversy, but it’s clearly a play for a better future. Dallas has a top-10 draft pick to work with on Thursday night, and a lot of the offseason hinges on whether Kyrie Irving remains with the Mavs.

Dallas is absolutely in need of another star to join Luka Doncic if it doesn’t keep Irving on the roster this offseason. That may be difficult to do with the 10th pick, so that could be a trade or free agent acquisition project. The Mavericks should go after a player who could develop into a star because they need to take advantage of Doncic’s talents.

Mavericks 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 12 (via OKC): Dereck Lively, C, Duke

At 7’1”, 230 lbs, Lively averaged 5.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 2.4 BPG in 20.6 minutes per game for the Blue Devils last season. The freshman was named to the 2023 All-ACC Tourney team and an ACC All-Freshman and proved to be one of the conference’s premier defensive standouts after being named ACC All-Defense for the 2022-23 season.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Lively will most likely be a rotational piece for the Mavericks as a rookie. His contributions will be more defensive oriented, so he won’t have much fantasy value right out the gate.