Thunder acquire Cason Wallace from Mavericks at No. 10, give Dallas 12th pick

Here’s a look at Oklahoma City’s draft.

By Erik Buchinger
2023 NBA Draft Content Circuit and Portraits
NBA Draft Prospect, Cason Wallace talks to the media during media availability and circuit as part of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 21, 2023 at the Westin Times Square in New York City.
Photo by Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder failed to make it out of the play-in tournament this past season as they head into Year 4 of the Mark Daigneault era. We’ll finally get to see last year’s first overall draft choice Chet Holmgren play an NBA game after missing his rookie season with an injury.

The Thunder have plenty of length on the roster, and defense will likely be their strength. Plenty of teams are in need of shooters this offseason, and OKC is no different. A player with elite ability to catch-and-shoot would do wonders for what the offense can do this upcoming season and into the future as they look to accumulate young talent.

Thunder 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 10: Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky
No. 50:

The Thunder move up to get Wallace, while giving Dallas the No. 12 pick. This is an interesting move given Oklahoma City’s guard situation but this team can afford to take a chance on the upside of Wallace. We’ll see if he gets enough playing time to develop in this situation.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are going to have most of the usage here for the Thunder, so Wallace might not be a strong fantasy candidate in his rookie season. If there’s an injury, though, he could be a strong waiver wire pickup.

