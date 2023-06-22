Raptors select Gradey Dick with No. 13 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors finished with a 41-41 mark at the end of the 2022-23 season, as inconsistency plagued the team throughout much of the year. While Toronto finished 13 games above .500, that contrasted with a 14-27 mark on the road as they finished last in the Atlantic Division. Despite notching a play-in spot, the Raptors’ season came to an end in a 109-104 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

In the aftermath of their 2022-23 campaign, head coach Nick Nurse was fired in the offseason. The team hired Darko Rajaković as his replacement on June 13.

The fact that Toronto was by no means a good team last season is confounding given that they boast talents such as All-NBA Pascal Siakam, reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, and promising defensive anchor OG Anunoby. Still, the fact that they ranked 24th in team scoring (112.9 ppg) highlights the need for a playmaker that can facilitate easier shots for the names above.

Additionally, while Anunoby is a promising defensive talent on the perimeter, he can’t conceal the Raptors’ weaknesses in the paint. Toronto would be wise in adding support for rim pressure and rebounding.

Raptors 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 13: Gradey Dick, G, Kansas

Coming in as arguably the best shooter in the 2023 NBA Draft class, Dick is a polished prospect for any team making a selection in either of the two rounds. The Second Team All-Big 12 forward helped Kansas earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and finished second on the team in scoring (14.1 PPG).

Fantasy basketball outlook

Dick’s ability as a three-point shooter will most likely land him a microwave role off Toronto’s bench as a rookie. There is upside for fantasy managers to take him and stash him away in their respective drafts.