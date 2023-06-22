Pelicans select Jordan Hawkins with No. 14 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Despite entering the 2022-23 season as a trendy pick to compete for the Western Conference crown, the New Orleans Pelicans stumbled to a 42-40 record while missing out on the playoffs following their loss in the play-in tournament. After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season, injuries again crept up for Zion Williamson as he tallied just 29 game appearances last year. Brandon Ingram also caught the injury bug as he appeared in just 45 games, marking back-to-back seasons of 60 games or fewer.

While the future of the franchise ultimately hinges on the health, or potentially the future, of Zion Williamson, New Orleans can still address a handful of needs through the draft. After ranking 21st in league offensive rating (114.4), the Pelicans would be wise to add some much-needed perimeter shooting to give Williamson and Ingram added space to work inside.

A point guard and a true center would go a long way as well as New Orleans lacked both a true facilitator for the offense, as well as rim protection inside the paint.

Pelicans 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 14: Jordan Hawkins, Guard, Connecticut

Hawkins is one of the best shooters in the draft, averaging 16.2 points per game for the national champion UConn Huskies while shooting 38.8% from three-point range. You can never have enough players that can score, and Hawkins proved to be one of the toughest players in Division I through Connecticut’s run to the ring.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Hawkins will need to get on the floor, but don’t expect him to be a starter right away. He’s probably not a great fantasy option outside of dynasty leagues for the upcoming season.