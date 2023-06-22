Hawks select Kobe Bufkin with No. 15 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Despite pulling off a significant trade in the offseason to add Dejounte Murray to the roster, the Atlanta Hawks stumbled for much of the 2022-23 season as the pairing with All-Star Trae Young failed to reap benefits from the start. Amid the Hawks’ struggles, head coach Nate McMillan was fired midway through the season, and Quinn Snyder was hired in his place.

Snyder helped steer the ship back to a 41-41 record, setting up the Hawks for a play-in appearance. After besting the Miami Heat, Atlanta would go on to earn the eighth seed, eventually falling to the Boston Celtics in six games in the first round.

After finishing 22nd in league defensive rating (116.3), the Hawks could use some added support in both rim protection as well as on the perimeter by drafting a wing player. Drafting a prospect who can shoot from deep would also go a long way after Atlanta finished 20th in team shooting from beyond the arc (35.2 3P%).

Hawks 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 15: Kobe Bufkin, G, Michigan

No. 46:

Bufkin being added here is interesting, especially since the Hawks are already set in the backcourt with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Is a trade imminent here? For now, Bufkin slots in as the backup point guard and should flourish in this offensive system.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Bufkin might not see much time on the floor in his rookie season given Atlanta’s loaded backcourt. However, he should get minutes as a backup and could be one to watch on the waiver wire. If there’s a trade, Bufkin immediately vaults into value add territory.