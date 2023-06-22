Lakers select Jalen Hood-Schifino with No. 17 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

After beginning the 2022-23 season with a 2-8 record, the Los Angeles Lakers compiled a miraculous turnaround to finish the season with a 43-39 record. After a plethora of trades midway through the season, the Lakers surrounded LeBron James and Anthony Davis with a new supporting cast as they punched their way into the play-in, and eventually, the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

After fending off the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors through the first two rounds, Los Angeles would go on to fall to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in four games in the conference finals.

While it remains to be seen whether the Lakers hold onto this draft selection, the holes on the roster are still apparent. James’ skillset thrives when surrounded by three-point shooters, and that was a glaring need last season as Los Angeles finished 27th in the league from beyond the arc (34.4%). Though Davis, when healthy, continues to be an imposing force inside, the Lakers would also benefit from drafting a top-notch perimeter defender.

Additionally, when James is off the ball or on the bench, the Lakers continue to lack a true point guard and facilitator, though they could opt to address that elsewhere via free agency.

Lakers 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 17: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Point guard, Indiana

No. 40:

Hood-Schifino works best when in the pick-and-roll. He plays with great pace, using his screen to get into the middle of the floor, where he can pull up from the midrange or carve up defenses by being a facilitator.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Joining teammates like James and Davis means the young prospect may have to wait for ample playing time, so long as the Lakers look to contend in the short term. If Los Angeles opts to acquire a veteran point guard through free agency, it could be a while before Hood-Schifino plays big minutes. He does have an opportunity to earn a spot in the rotation for defensive production.