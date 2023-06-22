Warriors select Brandin Podziemski with No. 19 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

For the first time in the Steve Kerr era, the Golden State Warriors trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson saw their postseason campaign end outside an NBA Finals appearance. The 2022 NBA Champions finished just 44-38, which was fourth in the Pacific Division but good enough for the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Golden State would fall to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the conference semifinals.

It remains to be seen whether the Warriors will indeed keep the 19th overall pick or package it for a more veteran player, but the roster holes remain the same. Golden State lacks size in the frontcourt to pair with Green and Kevon Looney, and that necessitates adding a true big man. They also stand to lose Donte DiVincenzo in free agency, so wing depth is also a need.

Additionally, adding a backcourt talent that is comfortable handling the ball would give Curry some help when his rotations necessitate him to head to the bench.

Warriors 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 19: Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa Clara

Podziemski was a huge reason for Santa Clara’s 23-10 campaign last season. Toe-to-toe with WCC giants Gonzaga and St. Mary’s, Podziemski proved to be the best overall player on the floor at times. He led the Broncos in four statistical categories in 2022 — posting averages of 19.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.7 APG and 1.8 SPG. He’ll now go just an hour up the road to San Francisco to join the Warriors.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Given the Warriors’ veteran depth at the guard position, Podziemski won’t see the floor often as a rookie. He’ll be able to log a few minutes a game, but won’t be a fantasy threat as a rookie.